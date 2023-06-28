Visitors to Silo Square will soon be able to sample a variety of wines on tap and share a charcuterie board with their friends in-between shopping and concerts.
Developer Kevin Patel announced this week that he will be opening a new wine bar called Sippin Silo. The 1350 square foot space will be located on the square on May Boulevard next to Bank 3 and Hotworx.
Patrons will be able to choose from 24 different wines, order cocktails from a full bar, and charcuterie boards, flatbreads, and bruschetta flights.
“I am very excited,” Patel said. “I think Silo Square is the perfect location for it. Being an entertainment district, people can come here and use the wine machines, get their wine, and walk and shop or go across the street for a concert.”
The interior will be an intimate space with low lighting that will seat 49 inside and an additional 35 to 40 people outside in the patio.
Patel, whose family owns several Subway shops in Memphis and around Southaven, said he was looking for a new business venture that was different. He said while there are similar wine bar establishments in Memphis, this will be the first of its kind in Southaven, and was something that was lacking in the area.
“I’ve been to a few in other cities,” Patel said. “I love to travel, and anytime I go to a different city, I like to try to find these nice date night type places to go with my fiancee. I just felt this was something that was missing here. I know they have some in Memphis, but sometimes people who work in Memphis don’t want to have to drive back there for a date night. So I thought this was a good idea.”
A charcuterie board is a selection of meats surrounded by foods that complement those meats such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, crackers, spreads and dips. Common meats include prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, sausage and pate. Artisan cheeses such as brie, cheddar, gouda, chèvre, and muenster are also popular items on a board.
“It’s going to appeal more on the female side and girls night out type of thing,” Patel said. “But with other bars here, you can go to Lucky Dog and have a beer and the girls can walk over here.”
Patel said the wine dispensaries are made by a company called Wineemotion. Customers can start a tab and scan a card which allows them to choose a wine they want to try in either one, three, or five ounce pours.
“I am going to have 24 different wines from around the world rotating on there,” Patel said. “So you will be able to come in and taste the wines and try them out that way.”
Silo Square developer Lexi Hill Grisanti said they are extremely excited to welcome Sippin Silo. She added that wine bars that serve charcuterie boards are growing in popularity and will be a welcome new addition to the development.
“DeSoto County doesn’t have anything like Sippin Silo,” Grisanti said. “You will be able to order a board and split it with your friends and then grab a glass of wine and walk and shop around the square.”
Patel said he plans on having wine clubs and book clubs, along with sommeliers from around the country doing wine tastings. He expects to have Sippin Silo open sometime around October.
