The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced today its plan to close all 81 locations of its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) food distribution sites in the coming months.
MSDH said approximately 70 positions will be eliminated. DeSoto County has two WIC sites, Hernando at 1939 Oak Tree Lane, and in Southaven at 8791 Northwest Drive.
"This comes as WIC clients throughout the nation are being transferred to the use of electronic banking and a debit card for food purchases due to a federal mandate," MSDH announced on its website. "The process has also started in Mississippi. The eWIC card will be more convenient for clients, who will have a choice of where to purchase food and infant formula."
The list of eligible products that can be purchased is expected to be expanded.
The changes will take place over the next few months. Clients are able to use paper vouchers at existing food sites for WIC food.
"Currently, 85,000 Mississippians are enrolled in the WIC Program," MSDH said. "The food distribution sites will be permanently closed by late summer and early fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.