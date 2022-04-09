Brianna Mahon is only five feet tall, but you’d never know it when she is behind the wheel of Whiplash tearing up the dirt as part of the Monster Jam series.
Mahon won Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and earned the nickname “the Princess of Carnage” in a sport that is traditionally dominated by men.
She has shown that monster trucks are for girls too, not just for boys.
“I am definitely one of the smallest drivers,” Mahon said. “But I’ve been in motor sports my whole life and I’ve always driven jacked up trucks or built trucks with my dad, and I grew up in the mud drags and things like that. I always had to tell people ‘no, it’s not my boyfriend’s truck.’”
Mahon and Whiplash will compete in Monster Jam at the Landers Center April 8-10. She will match her skills against other popular trucks like “Stone Cutter,” “Grave Digger,” “Jurassic Attack,” “El Toro Loco” and others making their way to the Mid-South.
Monster Jam is billed as the most action-packed motorsports event on wheels. Fans of the big behemoths will get a chance to see world-class drivers and some of the most recognizable trucks compete in an intense competition of speed and skills.
Events include a racing competition; skills challenge where drivers perform their best stunt; donut competition, and free style competition where drivers show off their skills and trick moves.
“You will see everything from back flips to crazy saves to huge sky wheelies,” Mahon said. “You never know what you will get.”
Mahon previously drove “Scooby Doo” but debuted the turquoise colored western-themed “Whiplash” in 2018, which she designed.
“It’s my own personal brand,” Mahon said. “It’s the only one like it. It’s got cowboy boots on it and a leather tooling look. I’m big into rodeo and western fashion and stuff like that.”
Mahon said being female and driving “Whiplash” brings a different demographic to the Monster Jam sport and allows her to spread the word that girls can dream big and have a place in motorsports.
“There’s no men’s division or women’s division,” Mahon said. “A lot of times you don’t even know there is a female driving. So really the coolest thing for me is I get to introduce motorsports to females. A lot of times they only came out because they got dragged there along with their brother or were forced to come by a boyfriend or spouse. And then they fall in love with it. I have women tell me all the time ‘I want to drive a truck now.’ So that’s a cool thing that I give people a whole new outlook and a new dream.”
While other girls her age were taking dance lessons or playing other girl’s sports, Mahon became a professional dirt bike racer. A hand injury ended her motocross career when she was 21, but it didn’t stop her from racing entirely. She swapped to sprint car racing on dirt tracks and eventually moved up to Monster Jam.
“They heard about me and got my phone number and called me,” Mahon said. “I tried out and eight years later here we are.”
Mahon said it was definitely a different feeling driving a monster truck for the first time, but her racing experience helped make the transition easier.
“Driving the truck is a crazy experience,” Mahon said. “But honestly, my motorsports background transferred over really well and made it easier for me to learn the concepts. And we always say with age comes the cage. I’m a little more protected now.”
Mahon said the best part of Monster Jam for her is that it is a very fan-friendly event where fans can meet the drivers and actually get up close to the trucks at the pit party events before each show.
“We are the only motor sport where you get that one-on-one interaction with the fans,” Mahon said. “If you go to NASCAR, you won’t get to interact with those athletes. With us, we make that accessible and we have those three and four hour pit parties so we can meet the fans.”
