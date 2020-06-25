He’s unpacked, the family has settled in, and they are all excited about his new position and their new home. Dr. Brad Wheeler has hit the ground running as the new Upper School principal (grades 7-12) at Southaven’s Northpoint Christian School.
Wheeler came to Northpoint from Heritage Christian Academy in Rockwall, Texas, located outside Dallas, where he was the Secondary School principal there for the past two years. He takes over for Sam Wrigley, who last fall announced that he was retiring from the post.
Northpoint and Wheeler almost seem to be meant for each other. When Wheeler was announced as the new principal, Head of School Jim Ferguson said the search committee kept Wheeler at the top of the list throughout the process.
“We met very many qualified candidates, both locally and nationally,” Ferguson said. “But we kept coming back to Dr. Wheeler. His passion for Christian education is contagious and he desires to build strong relationships with our parents, teachers, and students.”
For Wheeler, who spent 16 years at Davidson Academy in Nashville, Tennessee before the move to Texas, Northpoint was always among the schools he wanted his family to be a part of someday.
“The school kind of got on my ‘one of these days’ list and my closely watched list, so when I saw that this opportunity had become available I started looking there,” Wheeler said. “The deeper I looked, the more I found that it was exactly what I was looking for, with the great balance of the academic and spiritual environment.”
The first few days on the job have done nothing to diminish the excitement he has to be leading the high school side of the Southaven school.
“There is an energy and enthusiasm here that frankly is contagious,” Wheeler said. “It’s been very encouraging to me just to see the way that the people interact with each other and the way they speak about the school that they have here. It’s been an exciting place to be a part of just because of the positivity that surrounds it.”
There is a strong sense in Wheeler of the importance of Christian education in a child’s development.
“I see Christian education as a vital piece for a family,” Wheeler said. “We are not the family and we are not the local church but we can be a vital piece beyond that for a family that is looking to mold academic standards and rigor with putting their children in a position to go wherever they want to go and do that with a worldview grounded in the knowledge of Jesus.”
Wheeler’s background includes an undergraduate and master’s degree from the University of Kentucky and a doctorate in education from Vanderbilt University.
At Davidson Academy, Wheeler spent 14 years in administration, including the last seven as its Upper School principal.
Wheeler’s family includes wife Barbara and children Presley, a fifth-grader, and Cash, who is in second grade. Both will be attending Northpoint when classes return on Aug. 11.
Barbara serves as an account manager for his family’s company, Wheeler, Inc.
“This is the kind of school that I want my children to go to, and they will, starting in a month and a half,” said Wheeler. “I wanted my children to be a part of Northpoint. My decision to come in was equal parts professional and personal.”