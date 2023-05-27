The number twenty-one proved to be lucky for award-winning barbecue pit master John David Wheeler at this year’s Memphis in May World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.
This was his 21st year cooking in the competition. His son, John Dalton Wheeler, is 21 years old. And, it was the first time in 21 years that the winning team in the ribs category was also the Grand Champion.
Wheeler, who won the grand champion title in 2008, came out of retirement this year and helped guide the “Ridiculous Bar-B-Krewe” to a 2023 grand championship and a first place finish in ribs at Tom Lee Park on Saturday.
“I won the whole thing back in 2008 and then I got two first place ribs. So I’ve been chasing this ribs grand championship for years,” Wheeler said. “We broke the streak.”
“Ribdiculous Bar-B-Krewe” was made up of New York chefs Shane McBride and Damon Wise, along with Birmingham chef Adam Evans, and other members from Los Angeles, Austin, and Charleston. The team has been competing in Memphis in May since 2008. Wheeler said he’s known several members of the team for about 15 years.
“It’s a group of chefs who cooked together in New York,” Wheeler said. “I retired my team last year after 21 years because it was just time. But I bleed barbecue sauce and they said to me ‘come on out and cook with us. Be on our team.’ So I said yeah.”
McBride is a partner at the New York barbecue restaurants Pig Beach BBQ and Pig Bleeker, which food critics named as one of the “essential barbecue restaurants.” McBride has also worked in some of the most prestigious restaurants in the country including Colicchio and Sons, and as chef at Balthazar.
John Dalton Wheeler said this year’s team was one of the best he’s ever worked with.
“They are just all a bunch of great chefs and great guys,” John Dalton said. “Shane is the head chef at a restaurant in New York called Balthazar. We used to do a festival in New York called Big Apple Block Party. We would go up there with 2,000 slabs of ribs in two days and they would always welcome us in their restaurant to come and eat. They just opened a BBQ restaurant in Queens called Pig Beach. They had one in Brooklyn.”
The team gave the Wheelers free reign. John David did all of the smoking, meat preparation, and helped with the final presentation to the judges, while John Dalton did the bulk of the cooking.
“It was a combination of my recipe and theirs,” John David Wheeler said. “These guys are classically trained chefs. They are phenomenal. They’re not barbecuers, but they know flavors and how to cook.”
The team used his Million Dollar Rub and a special glaze to get the winning flavor.
“We stuck by two things and it worked out,” John David Wheeler said. “I start off with my Million Dollar Rub. In gumbo, it’s the roux. In barbecue, it’s the rub. And then I glaze it. It’s a sweeter glaze and I have some heat elements in there to try and balanced it out.”
John David said they also used smokers made by Old Hickory Pits and hickory and cherry wood from ACC Wood.
“The wood helps a lot,” John Dalton said. “You want to get that nice smoky flavor on the rib. It rolls right on.”
John Dalton said his dad told him to cook them a good rib and that he would take care of the rest.
“We went back to an older style rib,” John David said. “We put everything together and pulled out all of the tricks. Using Million Dollar Rub is always a good thing. That’s something my dad made years ago that has really paid dividends. And his glaze was sweet on the front end and punch-you-in-the-mouth hot on the back end. You will remember it. It’s got a little heat.”
Judges grade on a scale of 10 on factors like taste, tenderness, appearance, and overall impression.
“You want to get a 10,” John David said. “Ten is the highest you can get and it takes a 10 to win. On appearance, we try to make sure the rib has a nice color on it. We get that from our glaze and from some of the other processes from our cooking. And in our booth we have some peppers cut into a nice little design and some pineapples cut into a nice design. Stuff like that.”
Father and son both agree that this year was the most fun they have had in years.
“Normally when I am doing it all and running it all, you have the stress of making sure everybody is happy and everything is perfect,” John David said. “This time, they made sure everybody was happy and did all the running. I just sat back and relaxed and watched it and just took it in. It’s a lot of work and it really is a team effort.”
John Dalton said winning Grand Champion and taking home a first for ribs and standing with the shoulder high trophies was one of the best days of his life.
“We’ve been chasing it for a while,” he said. “We got close to it in 2010 and 2012.”
He’s already looking forward to next year and defending the title.
“We are going to go back and prove it was no fluke,” John Dalton said.
As for the pit master himself, John David said he’s gunning for Grand Champion and a first place in shoulder. That would complete his trophy hardware collection and put him in super elite company if he snags the trophy.
“Nobody has ever won first place in all three categories, much less grand champion,” he said. “That’s never been done. So I am going to see if I can figure it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.