Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced on social media Thursday that popular nationwide fast food restaurant Whataburger will open late 2021.
The outstanding fast food chain originated in Texas and "is expanding its territory northward and we made the cut," said Musselwhite.
Musselwhite lauded Southaven's "tremendous economic success" with newly established businesses in the industrial, retail/service, medical professional, office, mixed-use and other industries and developments.
Southaven's mayor added the city has several hundred million dollars in other new developments underway.
"Whataburger is demolishing the old TGI Fridays building on Goodman Rd just east of Airways and building a new building," said Musselwhite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.