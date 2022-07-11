Robin Sanders was determined to be the very first customer served when the Whataburger opened its doors at 176 Goodman Road in Southaven on Monday.
Sanders arrived at Whataburger just before midnight. The Nesbit resident said her father used to take her for burgers 30 years ago after church when she was younger to the Whataburger location on Millbranch in Memphis.
“I’ve just always loved Whataburger and wanted to have the first burger that they served,” Sanders said.
High school friend Jeannie Deason joined her in the parking lot at around 6 a.m.
“I’ve been texting her all morning,” Deason said. “She told me where she was and said ‘well, come on up here Jeannie.’ So I came up.”
Deason remembers eating at the Whataburger in Whitehaven.
“It had a big ‘W’ on it,” Deason said. “They tore it down. I am just really glad that it is coming back. And I have a lot of good memories because whenever we would go to Florida we would always stop at Whataburger on the way there. I just love their burgers.”
Whataburger opened its doors at 11 a.m. and already had a line of cars in the drive through and customers waiting to go inside to order.
Manager Cole Loftin said the staff had been training on plastic food to get ready for the big day since about January and were eager to serve real food. She was manager at a grand opening of a Whataburger location Houston in 2020 and said the first month is usually chaotic.
“This is a great location,” Lofting said. “To finally be open is really exciting. And I’m from Texas, so to be able to bring a piece of home to Southaven and the Memphis area is a big deal to me.”
The Goodman Road location is the first of four Whataburger stores that will open in the Mid-South. A second Southaven location at 6829 Goodman Road N at Airways is expected to open in the coming weeks followed by locations at Stage Road and North Germantown Parkway in Memphis and Germantown Road and Macon Road in Memphis.
The Texas-based burger chain with the easily recognizable orange and white striped logo is open 24 hours and is famous for its made-to-order burgers that are so large that you need two hands to eat it with. Another popular menu item is the breakfast tacquitos - a flour tortilla stuffed with eggs, cheese, potatoes, and choice of meat.
Loftin said the store has 200 employees working three shifts and expects to ring up about $250,000 in sales its first week.
“I’ve worked at a lot of fast food restaurants before, but I have never seen the kind of culture and following that Whataburger has,” Loftin said. “I got here at 7 a.m. and there was already a car parked here. It’s exciting.”
