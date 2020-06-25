A native of Olive Branch is a member of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York’s graduating Class of 2020. Cadet Conner Sprout, son of Mark and LuElla Sprout of Olive Branch is now commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army with the successful completion of his studies at the academy.
Sprout graduated from Olive Branch High School in 2015 and started his studies at West Point, where he concentrated his studies in international history.
He is now commissioned within the Armor branch and is to report to Fort Riley, Kansas for his first assignment.
President Donald Trump served as the speaker to the graduates for the June 13 ceremony, which had been previously postponed before the President insisted that it be held. The graduating cadets had been quarantined for 14 days for the ceremony and marched onto the field where there were folding chairs separated by six feet. Family members were not allowed to view the ceremony in person and the cadets wore masks as they entered, but were then allowed to remove them once they sat down.
Cadets also did not shake the President’s hand when they were presented for their diplomas but salute him as their names were called. Trump responded to each salute with one of his own.
The ceremony, marking the 218th graduating class of West Point, was also the first one not held on the football field of Michie Stadium since its field space would not allow social distancing all of the graduates. Instead, it was held without viewers on the school’s parade ground called the Plain.