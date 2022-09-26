The streets were filled as crowds gathered at the Historic Courthouse Square on Saturday in Hernando to shop at the different vendors selling food, clothing, and homemade goods and to enjoy other fun activities at the annual Water Tower Festival.
The annual event helps local vendors sell and advertise their products and draws residents from all across the surrounding areas.
Melainie Gatlin, a local to Hernando, said that she loves to attend the Water Tower Festival to help support local businesses. She comes out every year for the food and the various vendors to shop from.
“I’ve been coming to The Water Tower Festival to show my support and to get good food,” Gatlin said. “This is a great opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy great weather with great people.”
There were several new vendors at this year's festival including a few new local business owners out to show off their companies' offerings.
Anna Williford, owner of the Hernando Flower Shop, said this was her first year at the festival as the new owner of the flower shop. She had many different flowers to choose from such as roses, sunflowers, and lilies.
“This is my first year as Hernando Flower Shop since I bought the company in January,” stated Williford. “This is my first year and it is all so new, but it is a great learning experience.”
Children, pets, and locals took advantage of the sunny weather to support local vendors while also enjoying the other activities like the Kids Zone, arts and crafts, cornhole tournament, BBQ cook-off, and live music by Twin Soul.
Anna Jones, a native to the area, said that this was her second year to attend the festival. She brought her daughter with her to enjoy the food and fun they had for the kids.
“The Water Tower Festival has various vendors, but what brings me out here is the smell of the food,” Jones said. “My daughter loves the inflatable slides because she has fun with the other kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.