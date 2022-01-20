Walmart announced plans to build a fulfillment center in Olive Branch that will create approximately 250 full-time, permanent jobs in the area.
The fulfillment center, which will be more than 1,000,000 square feet, will be located at 10480 Marina Drive and is scheduled to open in spring 2022.
“Olive Branch is excited about Walmart’s investment in our city and looks forward to a continued positive partnership,” Mayor Ken Adams said. “Hundreds of employees from our area teaming with Walmart to successfully operate this new fulfillment center speaks volumes about Olive Branch’s workforce potential and amenities. Not only does the local economy benefit, but the supply chain of the United States is strengthened by this partnership.”
Walmart’s fulfillment centers are focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. The future Olive Branch facility is part of a Walmart initiative to add more capacity to the company’s supply chain.
“Walmart is proud to welcome its newest fulfillment center to the city of Olive Branch as we continue to grow our national supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities in the Mid-South,” said Steve Miller, senior vice president of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S.
The fulfillment center is currently hiring full-time positions, including leadership positions like general manager, assistant general manager, maintenance manager, transportation manager, human resources manager, environmental health and safety operations manager, and systems area manager.
Walmart, an Arkansas based retailer, operates three distribution centers, 86 retail stores, and employs more than 25,000 people in Mississippi.
“This significant investment by Walmart – in both a new fulfillment center and in DeSoto County’s workforce – is important to the overall economy of the region and the entire state,” Governor Tate Reeves. “Hundreds of new employees at the Olive Branch fulfillment center will strengthen the local tax base, building stronger communities throughout the region that will benefit generations of Mississippians to come.”
