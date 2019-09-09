The man accused in the shooting deaths of two Walmart managers and the wounding of a Southaven Police officer at the city’s Supercenter off I-55 and Goodman Road in late July is a step closer to being returned to Mississippi to face his accusers.
A Southaven city spokeswoman confirmed Monday that Gov. Phil Bryant had signed what is called a Governor’s Warrant, which started the process of returning Martez Terrill Abram, age 39 of Southaven, back to face charges. Abram has been hospitalized at Regional One Health in Memphis as a result of wounds he suffered in the incident.
Abram was charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Walmart managers. He is also charged in the wounding of a Southaven Police officer responding to the shooting inside the Walmart location about 6:30 a.m. July 30.
The Walmart victims were identified as Anthony Brown, age 40 of Olive Branch, and Brandon Gales, age 38 of Hernando.
Abram is fighting extradition as he recovers from the wounds he suffered in the incident. The spokeswoman said Bryant issued the request that Abram be returned to DeSoto County and it was sent to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee for his signature.
Another extradition appearance for Abram is scheduled in Shelby County Court on Sept. 13. With the Governor’s Warrant having been issued, and should Lee sign the warrant from his side, Abram could be sent back to DeSoto County, regardless of his efforts to keep that from happening.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
