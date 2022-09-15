Walls is inviting its neighbors to enter “the Doorway to the Delta” and discover the town’s rich history.
The town will be holding the Inaugural Walls Delta Festival on September 24 which will feature a day of live music honoring the life and legacy of famous blues artist and Walls native Memphis Minnie.
Mayor Keidron Henderson said the festival is part of the town’s new branding effort to position Walls as “the Doorway to the Delta.”
“Walls has never done a festival like this before,” Henderson said. “It’s an opportunity for the people of Walls and our neighbors in DeSoto County, Memphis and the rest of the Delta to come and bring their children and families and learn a little more about the culture and history of Walls and to have a good time.”
Henderson said with all of the growth in DeSoto shifting west, Walls in a unique position to take advantage of its location as the “Doorway to the Delta” to attract new residents, new homes, and new businesses.
“If you can imagine coming down 3rd Street as you cross the state line into Mississippi, it’s like going through a door,” Henderson said. “Now you are in the Delta and Walls is the first stop on the Blues Trail.”
Memphis Minnie, one of the most influential blues artists of all time, is buried in New Hope Cemetery in Walls and has a marker on the Mississippi Blues Trail.
Henderson said Walls was once an important stop for traveling blues musicians on their way to Memphis, and no one was bigger in the 1930s and 1940s than Memphis Minnie with her powerful voice and energetic guitar picking.
“When Memphis Minnie was in Walls, before you could make it to Beale Street, a lot of bands stopped in Walls,” Henderson said. “If you didn’t pass the smell test in Walls, you didn’t make it to Memphis.”
The blues star was born Lizzie Douglas in 1897 and was raised on a farm in Walls. Minnie began performing as a teenager for tips on Beale Street in Memphis and joined the Ringling Brothers Circus as a traveling tent show musician. She also performed locally at house parties, clubs, and dances with bluesman Willie Brown around Lake Cormorant and Walls in the 1920s during Memphis’s jug band craze.
A talent scout heard Minnie and her husband, Kansas Joe McCoy, which led to their first recordings and the hit song “Bumblebee.” Minnie moved to Chicago and continued to record throughout the 1930s and ‘40s scoring hits such as “Me and My Chauffeur Blues,” “Please Set a Date,” “In My Girlish Days,” and the song she is most recognized for, “When the Levee Breaks.” Minnie established a reputation as a diva and like her idol Ma Rainey, would travel to shows in style in luxury cars wearing bracelets made of silver dollars on her wrist.
Minnie moved back to Memphis in 1958 due to poor health and died in a nursing home in August 1973. She was one of the rare women of her era to rise to prominence as a guitarist and vocalist in the face of both racism and sexism. Her songs have been recorded by men and women including Big Mama Thornton and Muddy Waters.
“She recorded over 100 songs in Walls,” Henderson said. “Led Zeppelin even did a cover of “When the Levee Breaks.”
Henderson said he would like to eventually create a blues district in Walls and become a musical destination like Clarksdale.
“I’ve been inspired by what Clarksdale has done with their tourism, particularly Morgan Freeman and his juke joint (Ground Zero Blues Club),” Henderson said. “I’d like us to have a blues district so to speak in our new master plan. We need to capitalize on our accessibility to the delta and the blues culture.”
The Inaugural Walls Delta Festival will be held on Old Highway 61 at the softball field at Sacred Heart and will start at noon and go until 6 p.m. The event is free to the public and will have food trucks, bounce houses, vendors and live entertainment. Among the performers set to appear is Devin Crutcher from MTV’s “Making the Band” show and Memphis’ own legendary Soul and R&B group the Bar-Kays.
Henderson said he is already hearing some positive buzz about the event ever since they posted it on Facebook.
“I went out for lunch and there was a man with his two daughters who were probably 10 or 11 years old. One of them recognized me and started talking about it,” Henderson said. “It’s definitely going to be a great experience. We are very excited and we want people to come out and see the rich culture here.”
