The Town of Walls is set to hold a special election for mayor but it will be a bit later than originally determined.
Patti Denison has resigned as the town’s mayor as of March 16 and Jimmy Doyle has been serving the town as interim mayor. Denison cited a desire to spend more time with her family behind her decision to leave the position.
A special election date had been set for April 28 to fill the open position. However, the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, April 14 voted to move the election date to June 16.
The action was taken due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Candidates for the office now have until 5 p.m. May 27 to file qualifying papers with at least 50 qualified electors in Walls. No qualifying fee is required.
If none of the candidates on election day get a majority of the vote, a run-off election with the top two vote-getters would be held three weeks later, or on July 7.