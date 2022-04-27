A Walls man who was visiting a friend was killed Tuesday night in Tunica after someone fired shots into the residence.
Tunica County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 9:39 p.m. from a resident, Deondre Jones, stating someone fired shots into his home located at 2466 Kirby Road Lot 74.
First responders were dispatched the scene and found one subject who had been shot multiple times. The victim was conscious and was transported to Region One in Memphis where he succumbed to his wounds.
The victim was identified as Ladarius Ladell Golden, 23, of Walls.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tunica County Sheriff's Office at 662-363-1411 or Crimestoppers at 662-910-0400. Information leading to an arrest could pay up to $1,000.
