A DeSoto County man has been arrested and charged with several felonies after a police pursuit Friday.
Detavious Spears, 26, of Walls, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary of a building, theft of property between $10,000-$60,000, vandalism, two counts of evading arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Spears reportedly struck two Memphis police squad cars with another vehicle he allegedly stole from a dealership.
Officials said Spears broke into a Memphis car dealership taking a vehicle to use to break open a rear gate. Later he reportedly used a separate vehicle, then a third to evade law enforcement, which pursued him.
Spears reportedly crash near Shelby Farms Park with him and a female passenger becoming injured. Both were treated at Regional One Health.
Spears' bond was set at $50,000, which he posted on Saturday. No court date was listed on the Shelby County jail website.
