A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins.
Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will be a strong Christian conservative voice in Jackson.
“DeSoto County is growing rapidly,” Walker said. “We are the third largest county in the state and account for most of the growth in Mississippi. So I want to make sure our mayors have what they need in order to continue to make DeSoto County a great place to live and work and raise a family. And I want people to know that they will have a Godly Republican man that is standing on Biblical principles that is going to work hard for them.”
Walker, who owns P Walker Travel Tours, said widening Interstate 55 will be a top priority and he will work with the county’s mayors to address other critical transportation needs in DeSoto County like Hwy 51 and 302, as well as funding for improvements at the airport in Olive Branch.
“We need to get those things in place if this county is going to keep growing,” Walker said. “It’s not fair for our residents to have to sit in traffic jams because of all those wrecks. These roads need to be widened.”
As a businessman who works in the travel and tourism business, Walker said he also strongly supports the local tourism tax because that funding is critical to cities like Southaven who use it to improve its parks to bring in even more tourists.
“I am in travel and tourism and transportation, so I know those issues well,” Walker said. “I honor leadership and support Mayor Musselwhite’s agenda and will work with him to make sure the needs of District 7 are met.”
Walker has been a resident of DeSoto County for 13 years and has lived in Dist. 7 for 11 years. He is active in the DeSoto County Republican Club, has been a clergyman for over 30 years, an Eagle Scout since 1995, and has been married to the same woman for 17 years.
Walker said he also believes strongly in giving back to the community. He has been involved with DeSoto County Social Services Coalition, The Arc Northwest Mississippi, and several local churches.
“I’m very passionate about my community,” Walker said. “I’d like to put more resources into the hands of our churches and community groups so they can assist people in time of need.”
District 7 runs from Stateline Road on the north down to Nail Road on the south and all the way to Davidson Road in the east and Highway 51 and Rasco Road in the west.
