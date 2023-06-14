Voter Card Registration notification

Did you get your new Voter Registration Card in the mail the last month or so?
If you haven't received your new voter registration card or if you've recently moved, contact the DeSoto County Circuit Clerk's office as soon as possible.
The number is 662-469-8350. They can help you rectify any potential discrepancies and ensure your voting rights remain intact.
Election Dates:
Primary: August 8
General Election: November 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.