One Hernando resident was the recipient of a new gravel driveway as part of Restoration NOW’s (RN) effort to meet community needs. Volunteers through RN’s organization spread over four tons of gravel to create a stable and safe wheelchair accessible area outside a home on Wetonga Lane, April 3. The project met RN’s mission to create partnerships with others “willing to invest themselves and their resources in God’s work of repairing and restoring lives,” according to RN board member and treasurer, Arthur McLaurin. The request for the project came through Dewayne Williams with the help of Christ Presbyterian Church and Sandman Inc./Limestone. McLaurin said the wheelchair bound resident was elated at the home improvement. “(RN) connects the need with the volunteers, with the churches, connecting all the dots,” McLaurin said. Anyone interested in partnering with RN or becoming a volunteer can visit https://restoration-now.org or email to shaunasipe@gmail.com.
Volunteers complete gravel driveway for disabled Hernando resident
- By Matthew Breazeale
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.