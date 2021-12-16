Author and United States Army veteran Robert Ross Williams held two book signings in Olive Branch at the Olive Branch Senior Center and B.J. Chain Public Library this week for his three books “Rainbow Farm,” “Rainbow Farm 2.0 Impeachment/Virus,” and his newest work, “Woodlawn Giants.”
Williams currently resides in Northern Virginia, but he grew up in West Memphis, Arkansas. His aunt, Pat Utley, is a native of Olive Branch. Williams has visited her art class at the Olive Branch Senior Center several times over the years to showcase his works. Williams said his aunt’s classmates have always been big supporters of his endeavors.
“My aunt lives in Olive Branch,” Williams said. “So, my most devoted fan club is probably her art class. Ever since I came down here after my first book, they’ve been keeping me going and asking me when the next one is coming out.”
Utley agreed that her friends at the senior center look forward to Williams’ visits.
“The ladies in my art class just had a fit over his work, they loved it,” Utley said. “He just had a book signing at the senior center this morning and it went great. I’m just so proud of him.”
Both “Rainbow Farm” and “Rainbow Farm 2.0 Impeachment/Virus” are political satire pieces. Williams said he gained inspiration from another well-known political satire author, George Orwell.
“The first two books are inspired by “Animal Farm” by George Orwell,” Williams said. “They are political satire. Animals represent certain political figures.”
Williams said he tried to use the most realistic pairings that he could when he was writing which animals would represent political figures like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Vladimir Putin.
“I was reading ‘Animal Farm’ and I realized that we have our own animals and our own farm,” Williams said. “That was something I tried to match with the characters. For example, [Donald] Trump is a peacock, Bill Clinton is a rooster, and Vladimir Putin is a fox because I think he’s so sly. I tried the best I could with picking the right animals to match the political characters that we have.”
“Woodlawn Giants”, Williams’ third and most recent work chronicles his childhood growing up in West Memphis. After his mother passed away in 2020, Williams said he wanted to revisit all of the memories he had of her by writing a book.
“When my mom passed away summer of 2020, I did her eulogy, and I told a story during it,” Williams said. “After that, I realized I had so many stories to tell. That’s what this is, I’ve captured all of them. There’s church stories, there’s life stories, and there’s just good lessons all throughout.”
Williams said he also wanted people to know the West Memphis that he knew rather than the picture that was painted after the West Memphis Three murders.
“If the West Memphis Three had never happened, you probably would have never heard of West Memphis,” Williams said. “There was a documentary that showed a complete negative side. They basically found the most crappy parts of town and the people that would say the most crazy things. That’s not the West Memphis that I grew up in, so I wanted to do a book that told a story of what it was like growing up in that city and bring out the good parts.”
When starting the creative process of “Woodlawn Giants,” Williams said it was difficult to change his approach from his “Rainbow Farm” series.
“It was a little difficult because I wanted a trilogy for the “RainbowFarm” books because the best things come in threes,” Williams said. “But I really had to switch gears and sort of pause to put all of my efforts into the new book.”
Williams’ said he wants this book to honor the memory of his mother, and serve as a written record of his memories for his loved ones and others.
“I wanted to capture the record because there are so many things that survive through word of mouth but I wanted to put it all down,” Williams said. “It’s for my kids and a tribute to my mother.”
All three of Williams’ works can be found through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
