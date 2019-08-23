Southaven Police have identified the person whose body was found in the backyard of a home early last month that led to the arrest of a suspect in the case.
Friday afternoon, police released information that stated the victim’s name was Grady Deboard, age 80 of Southaven. The Mississippi State Crime Lab made the identification which the police department announced in a media release.
It was Deboard’s body that investigators found in the backyard of a Burton Lane residence in July.
Police were working a missing person’s report that led them to Michael Guidry, age 38 of Southaven.
As part of the investigation, police initially charged Guidry with credit card fraud. However, it was also learned that Deboard and Guidry lived together for a period of time before Deboard went missing.
It was the continued investigation that led to Guidry being charged with capital murder in Deboard’s death.
Guidry remains in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond for the capital murder charge and $15,000 bond on the credit card fraud charge.
No court date has been listed in the case and police cautioned that the case remains an on-going investigation.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.