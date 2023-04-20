DeSoto County Veterans Committee has installed 22 banners around the courthouse square in Hernando honoring local veterans.
Veterans Committee member Dale Bellflower said each banner has a photo and name of a local veteran and which branch they served in.
“They are all local veterans,” Bellflower said. “We have some who served in World War II, Korea and the Cold War, and the Global War on Terrorism.”
The committee began installing the banners around the first week of April and have four at City Hall, five at the James F. Anderson Public Library, and 13 around the Square.
The 18-by-36 inch banners cost $98 apiece and were paid for by either the veteran or their family. Local businesses covered the $82 for the hardware to hang them on.
Bellflower said the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
“They look great,” Bellflower said. “I was just blown away that first day that we started putting them up. I have pictures of veterans and their families standing under their banner and they are so pleased.”
The names on the banners are:
Bellflower said the plan was to originally have the banners up starting May 29 for Memorial Day and to keep them up through July 5, but the city has indicated they would like to see them stay up through possibly the end of July.
“The Mayor told us the takedown date will be determined,” Bellflower said. “I get the impression they will stay up past July. I’m so glad we got them up in April. We have the Farmer’s Market and then A’Fair is in May. So I think people will really enjoy seeing them up when they visit those events.”
Mayor Chip Johnson thanked the veterans committee for their work and said the banners show that Hernando and DeSoto County takes pride and honors its veterans.
“They look great,” Johnson said. “Thank you for all your work on it and the whole committee.”
Bellflower said they are already working on Phase 2 of the banner project which will allow them to install even more banners on utility poles along Hwy. 51 and down Commerce Street.
“I got an email back from the Entergy representative and we’re supposed to have a document from them in writing giving us the use of roughly 100 poles in those two areas if we want to use them,” Bellflower said. “A lot of the poles are owned by Energy and AT&T.”
Bellflower said he will have a table at the Farmers Market and one at A’Fair for residents to stop by and inquire about how to purchase a banner for next year.
“We will have banners again, but they will be different veterans,” Bellflower said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.