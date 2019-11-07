A 45-year law enforcement career, including about 20 years spent with the Olive Branch Police Department, has ended with the retirement of Assistant Chief Danny Vasser.
A retirement ceremony, complete with breakfast and promotion of new officers that took place as a result of Vasser’s departure from the police department, took place at Police Headquarters on Friday, Nov. 1.
Olive Branch Chief of Police Don Gammage said Vasser has been integral part of his department’s successful operations.
“The first assistant chief I appointed didn’t work out,” Gammage related. “I turned to a man with a lot of experience and I didn’t make another mistake with him. Danny Vasser has been everything I wanted and needed in an assistant chief.”
Vasser was in charge of the day-to-day operations of the department and implement the policies Gammage set forward in his role as leader of the department.
“When you talk about Danny Vasser, you talk about a man with high integrity, and he is just a remarkable person,” Gammage said. “I can’t thank him enough for the job he has done for me and the Olive Branch Police Department.”
Vasser said the ceremony came as a real surprise to him. “I didn’t get suspicious until this morning when a couple of weird things were happening with the other administrators. It was best kept secret, really.”
Prior to his arrival in Olive Branch, Vasser spent a quarter-century with the Detroit Police Department. The call to law enforcement came as a result of a recruitment effort in the city.
“I did my 25 years up there,” said Vasser. “When I came to Olive Branch over 19 years ago, it was a whole different aspect of law enforcement. I’ve enjoyed every day of it.”
Vasser said he looks forward to spending more time with family, especially his wife of 30 years.
“She’s made some sacrifices for me over the years,” Vasser explained. “It’s time for us to enjoy the years together.”
With Vasser’s retirement, his assistant chief’s duties has been separated into two positions. Robert Pulley becomes assistant chief of administration and Danny Dishmon is the new assistant chief of operations.
Other promotions in the command staff have Eric Stewart promoted to Major, Sherri Driver to Captain, Cliff Roberts to Lieutenant, and Tre Price and William Higdon are new Sergeants.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.