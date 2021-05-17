The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven.
DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
The state has been administering the vaccine in a drive-through line at the Landers Center, but MSDH has asked to move them inside.
Davis said they are unable to move the vaccinations inside at this time though because the Landers Center has been booked with high school graduations and other events until at least the second week of June.
“They (MSDH) wanted it quicker than that,” Davis said. “So we have worked out an agreement with Southaven to use their storm shelter. We are just waiting on them to get that finalized to get an idea on when that may happen.”
On a related matter, the board also voted to extend the county’s emergency proclamation until June 21st. Davis said the extension will allow the county to continue being eligible for COVID-19 grants.
Davis updated officials on the current COVID-19 number in DeSoto County and said there were 318 new coronavirus cases reported which brings the total in DeSoto County to 21,646 cases and 260 deaths.
So far, Davis said 48,647 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 41,557 of those reporting being fully vaccinated, or 22 percent of the county’s population.
Davis added that they have also inquired about making vaccines available for residents who are shut-in their homes and unable to visit a vaccination site.
Board Chairman Mark Gardner said he hopes that the county has turned the corner on the coronavirus pandemic. Mississippi lifted all state-imposed mandates and other COVID-19 related restrictions in March. Businesses such as Target, Walmart and Kroger - while still requiring employees to wear a mask - are also re-evaluating their mask policies.
“There was quite a crowd at the A’Fair,” Gardner said. “I hope it (COVID) is in our rear view mirror.”
Gardner asked Davis whether it is safe to say DeSoto County is open for business.
“Yes,” Davis replied.
