The Olive Branch Board of Aldermen recognized DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority Board President B.J. Page at their Jan. 18 meeting for his more than two decades of service to the city.
Page was appointed to represent Olive Branch in the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority Board of Directors in January 2000.
“The city of Olive Branch, today, is an outstanding municipality due in large measure to the efforts of B.J. Page on the DCRUA Board,” read the resolution honoring Page.
The DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority is responsible for providing an environmentally sound water reuse program for the county. They operate 20 facilities in the county, including six wastewater treatment facilities, one metering station and 13 pump stations.
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams commended Page on his commitment to his job as Olive Branch’s appointee to the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority Board of Directors.
Page has managed county-wide utility issues during periods of unprecedented residential growth, economic development and increased quality of life in DeSoto County.
In his 21 years of service to the county, Page has worked alongside three Olive Branch mayors and seven different Olive Branch boards of aldermen.
“... The mayor and board further extend their appreciation to Mr. Page for having performed his duties in a manner in which all of Olive Branch may be proud,” the resolution read.
In addition, Page serves Olive Branch as city representative to the Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization, overseeing that planning decisions made in Memphis do not negatively impact Olive Branch.
Page has worked continuously in the planning field since he received his master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Mississippi in 1980. He has worked at executive positions in five states at the regional, county and municipal levels as well as in the private sector.
