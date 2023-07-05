Households in the Walls and Lake Cormorant area will soon be able to sign up for high speed internet access through Uplink.
The Internet provider recently installed the necessary infrastructure on water towers in Tunica and Robinsonville and will next be headed to Walls to beam the signal there to households wanting to connect to its fixed wireless internet. The services comes with a speed of 100 Mbs, which is the minimum to be considered high speed internet/
Two weeks ago, Uplink installed an antenna and fiber ducts to the top of a private water tower about three miles south of Tunica and a transceiver on the one in Robinsonville in order to be able to extend the service to Walls.
“I inspected the towers with a drone and looked at the equipment,” said DeSoto County Community Relations Specialist Christie Barclay, who spearheaded the broadband effort for the county. “There were three fiber ducts that were pulled on the tower in Tunica. I looked at it to make sure everything was there. The fiber comes to the tower in Robinsonville. The rest is a microwave signal. From Tunica to Robinsonville is about 13 miles, and from Robinsonville to Walls is about 11 miles. At Robinsonville, there is one transceiver pointed toward Walls and one pointed toward Tunica. That is how the signal is distributed.”
Barclay said Uplink is just waiting now for some additional equipment that will allow them to install the signal on the Walls tower.
“Walls water tower was just painted,” Barclay said. “So (Uplink) is taking some extra measures to protect and not chip the paint. I just spoke to Uplink and they were delayed getting some equipment so are striving for Tuesday in Walls. It just takes some coordination with Walls Water.”
Once everything is installed in Walls, 36 people which the county identified as having no high speed internet or as being underserved will be able to sign up.
“The fixed wireless internet provides 360 degrees,” Barclay said. “So anybody within a five mile radius of Walls will be able to get the service. You just need a line of sight.”
The Board of Supervisors has set aside more than $11 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to subsidize the installation of the necessary infrastructure to reach residents without access to high speed internet or in underserved areas. The county identified 3,520 homes or more than 11,000 residents who are without adequate internet service. Any service below 100 Mbps (megabits per second) is considered to be underserved. DeSoto County is working with Uplink, C-Spire and AT&T to provide the service . Each of the three companies will cover certain areas of the county.
Barclay said AT&T and C-Spire are still in the planning stages and have yet to lay any actual fiber, but all households will have the service by summer 2025.
“C-Spire has hired an engineering firm to engineer their final design,” Barclay said. “They will be doing that within the next two weeks. AT&T has submitted permits already for fiber installation at certain intersections where they are allowed within the right of way and utility easement. So they are moving forward. There’s just not any visual fiber in the ground yet. Uplink is the most visual right now.”
Barclay said AT&T is split into AT&T Tennessee, which has all of the households north of Star Landing Road, and AT&T Mississippi, which has the southern half of the county.
“They are working together, but independently,” Barclay said. “Right now they are in the engineering phase, but they say they will be green by the end of the year.”
Eventually, AT&T will reach homes in Lake Cormorant to Hwy. 61 with fiber. In the meantime, customers in that area can sign up for C-Spire.
“Uplink will be distributing information to potential customers and letting them know it is available if they are interested,” Barclay said. “It is considered broadband. It’s just not fiber to the house.”
Barclay said the county is pleased to see the project making progress.
“We are excited about it,” Barclay said. “We are on track. We are also going to be applying for grants through the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) to help offset some of the county’s costs so we can use some of that ARPA money on other projects.”
Gov. Tate Reeves recently announced that the State of Mississippi will distribute $1.2 billion in federal grant funding for the expansion of high-speed internet over the next several years to reach the approximately 300,000 unserved and 200,000 underserved locations in the state.
