Lowe is wanted for murder and is known to carry a 45 caliber weapon. Lowe should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be accompanied by his girlfriend Jamia O. Robinson, 21 year old black female, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Any information as to the whereabouts of Clarance Lowe, please contact the INV/TFO Mario Grady at 601-431-0489 or mario.grady@usdoj.gov. Lowe is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information or know the whereabouts of Lower, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.