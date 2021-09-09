The US Marshals office is asking the public's assistance in apprehending Clarance Lowe, who is wanted for murder.
Authorities believe he may be hiding possibly in Southaven, Olive Branch, or Memphis area.
He is described as being 5'7, 155 pounds with a dark complexion.
Lowe may be driving a 2011 brown Chevy Malibu with Mississippi tag number KOKO 32 out of Leflore County, and is believed to be traveling with a female identified as Jamia Robinson.
Lowe’s last known direction of travel was from Olive Branch, Mississippi to Memphis, Tennessee as of September 08, 2021. He is possibly traveling in a brown 2011 Chevy Malibu MS tag KOKO32 or a 2018 black Nissan Altima, no tag.
Lowe is wanted for murder and is known to carry a 45 caliber weapon. Lowe should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be accompanied by his girlfriend Jamia O. Robinson, 21 year old black female, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Any information as to the whereabouts of Clarance Lowe, please contact the INV/TFO Mario Grady at 601-431-0489 or mario.grady@usdoj.gov.
Lowe is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information or know the whereabouts of Lower, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.