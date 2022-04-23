Two fugitives who walked off from the DeSoto County Detention Facility on Friday are back in custody.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Cesar Martinez and Juan Monsivais were apprehended in Shelby County Saturday afternoon with the assistance of the Shelby County Sheriff's Fugitive Team.
The other two escapees, Cesar Gonzales and Jose Vasquez are still on the run.
All four men were facing drug charges, according to the Sheriff's Department.
DCSD Chief Deputy Justin Smith released a statement Friday which stated "there was a breach of security, and we are investigating exactly what happened while we are exhausting all possible investigative leads to locate the inmates. We have a legion of detectives and fugitive personnel working on this."
Anyone with information of there whereabouts is asked to call 662-469-8027 or email tips to fugitive@desotocountyms.gov.
