The man who shot a Southaven police officer on Tuesday in Memphis then fled to Arkansas in a stolen patrol car, is now in custody.
The suspect, 28-year-old Cody Dimmett of Marietta, Georgia, was captured by authorities near Palestine, Arkansas in St. Francis County around 7:30 p.m. after a six hour search.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. when Southaven police officer Roy Hurst followed Dimmett from Southaven into Memphis after a run of his license plate showed that he was wanted by law enforcement in Georgia in connection with a shooting in Marietta that injured a man on May 22.
Hurst was part of the FBI’s Safe Street Task Force and was shot in the arm near the intersection of Mallory and Riverport Road in south Memphis. He was taken to Regional One where he was later released. The injury was not life-threatening.
Authorities said Dimmett then stole the officer’s unmarked patrol car, turned on the blue flashing lights while leaving Memphis, and drove it to St. Francis County, Arkansas, where an Arkansas State Trooper spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull him over for speeding on I-40 near Palestine.
Dimmett wrecked the stolen vehicle off St. Francis County Road 130 then fled into the woods and was found hiding behind a house around 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis County Sheriff Bobby May said Dimmett was captured by SWAT team members and taken into custody peacefully.
Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in arresting Dimmett including Arkansas State Police, St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, and FBI.
Dimmett is currently being held in the Crittenden County Jail in West Memphis while the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee determines which jurisdiction Dimmett’s initial court appearance will be held.
