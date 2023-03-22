On Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023, at 00:56, officers with the Southaven Police Department were involved in an officer involved shooting.
Officers encountered a stolen Nissan Maxima in the area of Stateline Road and Horn Lake Road. The stolen vehicle entered Rasco Hills Drive, with an unmarked detective vehicle behind it. The stolen vehicle traveled east, and then turned around in the area of Running Horse Cove.
Unbeknownst to the detective, an individual had exited the stolen vehicle, and was in the process of stealing another vehicle. The detective exited their vehicle in preparation to deploy stop sticks. As the detective exited their vehicle, they were ambushed by the individual that was in the process of stealing the other vehicle, with gunfire. The detective returned fire, and the individual fled the scene on foot.
The stolen vehicle also fled the scene with three additional occupants. Southaven Police officers pursued the vehicle into Memphis, Tennessee. During the pursuit, occupants in the stolen vehicle opened fire on officers. The vehicle was able to elude officers, and the pursuit is no longer active.
The suspect, Travion Hollomon, D.O.B. 01/17/2003, from Memphis, has been apprehended. he suspect will be charged with Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, along with numerous additional felony charges.
The Southaven Police Department would like to thank the public for their patience and help with this investigation. As this is an Officer Involved Shooting, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be assuming lead in the investigation.
Once again, the Southaven Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance, and for the support of the officers involved in this incident.
