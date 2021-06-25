Police in Horn Lake are on the lookout for a shooter who opened fire on a Horn Lake police officer.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Tulane Road and Mayfair Drive.
According to Chief Troy Rowell, the officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle and was about to make a traffic stop when the passenger of the black Jeep opened fire multiple times.
"The officer was trying to get close enough to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop," Rowell said. "Once they got to Tulane and Mayfair, the passenger hung out the window and started firing at the officer before he even had a chance to turn his lights on or make a traffic stop.
"It is clear that the individuals knew they were about to get stopped because prior to that it was obvious they were trying to get away from the officer."
Rowell said the officer was joined in the pursuit by two other patrol units and pursued the vehicle into Memphis before calling off the chase.
Rowell added that the patrol car that was hit by gunfire was eventually disabled due to a flat tire.
"We had three units that were involved," Rowell said. "The unit that was fired on became disabled before the pursuit left the city due to the rounds that it took. So two officers continued the pursuit into Memphis and eventually we terminated the pursuit."
Rowell said Horn Lake dispatch alerted Memphis Police Department about the pursuit, but no assistance was provided.
"As soon as we knew we were going up in to Memphis, our dispatch center alerted their dispatch to let them know what we had and that we were entering their city," Rowell said. "My understanding from my officers is that at no point did Memphis actively engage in pursuit. We have a good relationship with Memphis like we do with all of the other local law enforcement agencies, but they have their own policies and procedures they have to follow just like we do."
Rowell said the supervisor who was monitoring the pursuit and the officers on the scene decided to call the chase off.
"In this case, based on the location it was determined this pursuit was not going to end any time soon," Rowell said. "Based on the erratic driving of the suspect and traffic conditions they were in, at that point the supervisor made the determination to end pursuit."
Rowell said no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.
"We do have some leads that we are following up on," Rowell said. "But we don't have anything else to release yet other than what is already out there, which is that an individual did fire shots at one of our officers."
