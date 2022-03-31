The mayors of Southaven and Horn Lake breathed a collective sigh of relief Friday after the Mississippi legislature voted to extend two existing tourism taxes that help support parks and economic development in those cities for another four years.
Southaven currently charges one percent on restaurants and has invested the money on improvements at its ballfields at Snowden Grove which brings in major tournaments like the Dizzy Dean World Series.
In Horn Lake, the city charges a $2 fee per night on hotel rooms which is used to fund the school band and non-profits like House of Grace and HeartLand Hands that help improve the overall quality of life.
The bills were set to expire at the end of June and looked as though they would go away because of opposition from three area state representatives - Rep. Steve Hopkins (R-Southaven), Rep. Dana Criswell (R-Olive Branch), and Rep. Dan Eubanks (R-Walls) who are anti-tax.
The bills were passed in state Senate, but did not come up for debate on the calendar in the House. The tourism tax generates about $2.7 million for Southaven and $300,000 for Horn Lake.
The bill to extend the tax in Southaven passed by a vote of 70-32, while the Horn Lake hotel tax passed by a margin of 68-21.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, who made numerous trips to the state capital urging legislators to support the bill, praised House members for continuing the tax calling it a win for Southaven and all the other cities as well.
“We kept fighting,” Musselwhite said. “The House leadership listened and did the right thing allowing all onto the House floor for a vote.”
Musselwhite praised Senator David Parker and Rep. Jeff Hale for their support and efforts to get the bills passed.
“Senator David Parker and Representative Jeff Hale were absolute warriors fighting for what is a good thing for our city and the people they represent,” Musselwhite said. “We need to give them a pat on the back and thank them respectively. I may lead the team in dumping the water cooler over their heads.”
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said he was relieved the legislature listened to their pleas about why the revenue from the tax was needed and all the good it does for both cities.
“I want to thank our senators and representatives who supported it,” Latimer said. “That $300,000 we stood to lose, we could’t put that in our budget to make up for it. It is used to support the football team, the band, Chamber of Commerce, House of Grace, Heartland Hands, the museum. So that’s their funding for another four years.”
Rep. Manly Barton, who is chairman of the Local and Private Legislation Committee, said during the debate that members opposing local bills that don’t affect their districts have caused a lot of ill will in the chamber.
“That’s part of the problem here,” Manly said. “When that disagreement is going on out there it gets to the point where it affects other local and private bills from other members from other parts of the state. And thats why we are here.”
Eubanks asked Manly to cite an example of where a local and private bill died in the last seven years because members voted “red” on it.
“People are voting their conscience and you are implying that because people vote no on a tax, that it has affected other people’s (local and private bills),” Eubanks said. “Im not aware of any other time where somebody has a problem.”
Hopkins reminded Barton that he let him know early in the session that he was against renewing the Southaven restaurant tax in any form.
“I wonder if you recall on January 18 I sent you a message that I am against the Southaven restaurant tax in any form?” Hopkins said. “You acknowledged that and I said thanks. Do you recall that?”
“I certainly do,” Barton said.
Rep. Michael Evans (I-Kemper) said he doesn’t understand how Hopkins, Criswell and Eubanks, could be against a bill that helps fund ballfields in Southaven.
“We have this Freedom Caucus which runs all over Southaven saying they are not for taxes. They don’t want any part of this,” Evans said. “Probably 95 percent of the people in Southaven want this park. Who could be that cold-hearted against the kids playing at the park?”
Evans said he was torn over whether to vote for the bill because of the way the Freedom Caucus treats other local bills and attacks other House members on Facebook.
“They bash everybody in this place all the time,” Evans said.
Evans was gaveled down by Speaker Philip Gunn, who asked him to keep his remarks directed on the merits of the bill.
“We’re not going to get into any personal comments,” Gunn said. “You can speak on the bill.”
“That wasn’t personal,” Evans said. “I was just telling the truth, Mr. Speaker. Anyway, why should I vote for this after all that has occurred over the years? We send millions of dollars to DeSoto County every year. We send millions of dollars for bond bills up there. The poor folks out in rural Mississippi hardly get anything, but then we get treated this way when it’s time to do this. I’m just torn about it because I don’t think it’s right the way we get treated over this stuff when we do everything we can to help the people of Southaven.”
Eubanks said the problem with the tax bills is that the people voted in favor of the tax with the understanding that it had a four year repeal date, but never gets repealed.
“Instead, what happens is this body circumvents people they don’t even represent and extends the tax,” Eubanks said.
Eubanks sad he has no problem with the tax as long as the people have a chance to vote on it every four years.
“In Horn Lake, if theirs had died, they would have to come back next year and abide by that,” Eubanks said. “Once it gets here, I think we owe them that. But without them even knowing we are changing something, I don’t think that’s right. I would have supported House versions if it had that in there, but we never brought up the House version so now we are stuck with the Senate versions. It’s all policy, not personality. I just want my people to have a voice not stripped from them. That is the reason I vote against local privates. And that is what I was hoping to correct in my two towns, but that will not happen now because we are just going to go ahead and pass it.”
Rep. Jeff Hale (R-Nesbit) said he has never voted against anyone’s local or private bill.
“It is none of my business what happens in anybody else’s town or city,” Hale said. “I am asking you to help me help these cities and support this so we can move on. The leadership team, the Speaker, and Chairman Manly have spent enormous time on this and is something that shouldn’t have to be done.”
The legislature also passed measures allowing Olive Branch to vote on a one percent tax on hotels and Hernando to vote on a one cent tax on restaurants to be used to support parks.
The Hernando bill passed 102 to 2 and the Olive Branch bill was approved 86 to 16. Both bills include a four-year expiration date.
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson said he was pleased that the local bill passed because it will give residents of Hernando a say whether they want better parks.
“It’s not totally passed yet because it still has to go before the citizens,” Johnson said. “But I am very thankful because that’s all we were asking for and all the citizens were asking for, was the opportunity to be able to vote on it. I appreciate all of our senators and representatives who worked so hard for us.”
The tax will generate about $500,000 a year and will be used exclusively for park capital improvement projects.
“It is 100 percent for parks,” Johnson said. “This will be used only for building new things or, for instance, the board had talked about possibly renovating the Kuykendal football field so it can be played on again.”
Johnson said parks are vital to all of the citizens of DeSoto County, especially to Hernando, and will be used to bring the city’s park facilities up to the same level as those found in the neighboring cities.
“We haven’t been able to build our new parks,” Johnson said. “So this is an opportunity for us to come up to par, but most importantly, I feel the kids in Hernando just need better facilities. We need to get those in place for our kids and the rest of the population as well what they deserve to have”
Johnson said he is optimistic 60 percent of the voters will support the tax.
“After listening to citizens say how much they wanted this, I feel like we will get that 60 percent and better. We will have a couple of years to make some progress, and if the citizens are happy with that, they will vote again and we will keep moving forward.”
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams said the Olive Branch hotel tax would only be paid by tourists and will enable the city to provide more robust Parks and Recreation services.
"I stayed in a hotel while on city business last week in Jackson and this week in Dallas and paid their tourism fee on my hotel bill to help those cities improve, and look forward to tourists in Olive Branch doing the same for us," Adams said.
Adams said the city will now make plans to hold an election later this year.
"I fully trust the citizens' judgment on this item and have already heard from many that they look forward to supporting this to improve our parks," Adams said.
