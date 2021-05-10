A Horn Lake alderman who narrowly lost his bid for re-election and asked to inspect the ballots was a no-show Monday.
Charlie Roberts was defeated for a fourth term on the board 69 to 63 by challenger David Young in the Ward 4 Republican primary run-off held on April 27.
Roberts notified Young and District 4 Election Commissioner Sissie Ferguson and Horn Lake City Clerk Jim Robinson last Friday that he wanted to formally inspect the ballots cast in that race, and requested that they be made available on Monday at noon at Horn Lake City Hall.
But when it came time for the meeting, Roberts did not show up at the appointed time.
Young said he, Ferguson and Robinson showed up and sent multiples texts and emails to Roberts that went unanswered.
“As of 3 o’clock today (Monday), Mr. Roberts has not answered four emails and four text messages asking where he was,” Young said. “We were there. The ballot box was there. He was not there and has yet to answer a single text or email as to his intentions. That is completely unprofessional and standard for Mr. Roberts.”
Mississippi election law allows for the ballots to be inspected within 12 days after the canvas by the election commission, but requires that candidates be given three days notice in order to be present.
Robinson confirmed that Roberts did not show up to inspect the ballots.
“I sent out an email this morning confirming that we would see everybody at noon and got no response,” Robinson said. “I sent out an e-mail at 12:27 today stating to everyone in that original email that the candidate requesting the meeting did not show up and that it was 12:27 and I was officially closing this request.”
Robinson said Roberts technically has until tomorrow to request another inspection, but noted that any request by him would not meet the three day notice requirement for Young to be present.
“He has to give three days notice to the other candidate and a three day notice would put it past the official deadline to meet any request,” Robinson said.
In making his request to inspect the ballots, Roberts said he was encouraged by supporters to keep on fighting on their behalf.
“I just want to make sure there was nothing irregular because it was so close,” Roberts said on Friday.
Young said he is confident there are no irregularities with the ballots and that he will remain the GOP candidate for Ward 4 in the general election in June.
“I am not worried about it at all,” Young said. “That box is perfectly clean. There are 132 votes. He would have to find six irregularities and the chances of that are slim to none. He has until close of business day tomorrow to be able to legally inspect the ballots or he won’t be able to do a thing. It is done. D-O-N-E. The election as GOP candidate is mine.”
Roberts acknowledged that he did receive an email from Robinson notifying him that the ballots would be available for inspection at noon on Monday, but said Ferguson is the one who should have notified him and not Robinson.
"My request to inspect the ballots wasn't addressed to him," Roberts said. "It went through Sissie Ferguson. She never responded to me. So I feel like I got railroaded by Jim Robinson."
Roberts admits there is bad blood between himself and Ferguson, but said he was told by an attorney at the Mississippi Secretary of State's Office to put his request to inspect the ballots in writing to the election commission representative for that district.
"I think it is absurd to have this type of position and be so irresponsible and not to respond to a candidate," Roberts said. "After all, that's her responsibility."
A phone call and voice message to Ferguson on Monday was not returned.
Roberts maintains that he also did not receive any texts from anyone alerting him that they were waiting for him to show up at city hall, and sent a screenshot of his phone log which did not show any texts from Young or anyone else during that time period.
"I was not notified by Sissie Ferguson and there are no responses to her email that I sent on Friday," Roberts said. "And no text messages either. Not any one of the people involved have called me."
Roberts said he believes he is the victim of the "good ol' boy" system, but is glad that the election is finally behind him. He said he trusts that God has other plans for him.
"I fought hard for the people," Roberts said. "But it is what it is. I am very resilient."
