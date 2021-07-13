On July 13, 2021 at approximately 8:57 A.M., officers with the Hernando Police Department responded to the U.S. Post Office at 12 West Commerce Street on a medical assist call.
When the responding officers arrived they discovered there had been a physical altercation between employees.
It was determined that Tamekia Lashea Scott physically assaulted Postmaster Shannon Daly by stabbing her multiple times. Daly was medically accessed on scene by medics and transported to Baptist DeSoto for further treatment.
Daly is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries.
After the physical assault, Tamekia Lashea Scott went to her vehicle in the back parking lot at the post office and attempted to leave.
Additional employees for the U.S. Post Office blocked her in until officers arrived and she was taken into custody. Tamekia Lashea Scott was charged with aggravated assault to manifest extreme indifference to life.
