The weekly summer gathering that is the Hernando's Farmers Market is growing in traffic, entertainment and vendor options.
Hernando Community Development Director Gia Matheny said recently the amount of people regularly flocking to the historic court square is impressive.
"I can not believe how many shoppers have been out this year even on rainy and colder days," said Matheny. "For the Memorial Day weekend we partnered with our beef vendor, Kendall Cattle Beef to provide beef burgers. Jeffery Brown with the Army National volunteers to grill the burgers, children’s day activities were held and live music was performed for the shoppers."
On June 26, the Magnolia Brass Band is expected to perform.
The July 3 market day will host patriotic themed entertainment for the Fourth of July holiday.
"July 3 we will be offering the burgers again with the Army National Guard (ANG) and will start music with the 41st Army National Guard Band from 9:00 a.m. - 10 a.m.," said Matheny. "Then local musicians Michael Stephens and Devan Yanik will perform."
Matheny added that the July 3 day would be the first weekend with Hernando's newly elected officials.
"We are planning to have them ring the bell to open the market," Matheny added. "It will be a good day to meet your alderpersons and mayor."
The market will continue to host local musicians performing each weekend and the children’s day the last day of the month.
The first children’s day Hernando Excel By 5 gave away 100 children’s books and $5 POP Bucks (power of produce bucks) for children to eat healthy at an early age. Funding was received for the program as a grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and The Maddox Foundation.
"We are always looking for sponsorships and grants to help us do more at the market to promote a healthy lifestyle for the families in Hernando and the region," said Matheny.
"Since I started working with the market in 2013 we have had incredible improvements to the market with an increase in vendors, shoppers and sales," Matheny added. "We have grown from under 30 vendors to more than 75 for the market season in 2020 and started a Christmas market in conjunction with the Hernando Dickens of a Christmas. Our market attracts many shoppers not only from DeSoto County but from all around Mississippi and over the state line in Tennessee and Arkansas."
The market is open every Saturday, May – October from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the Hernando Town Square.
Other scheduled market events include the Christmas market which will be held in conjunction with Hernando Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, November 13.The market also allows SNAP/EBT purchases, which are doubled with tokens for additional fruit and vegetable purchases.
The market also partners with the Society of St. Andrews, a gleaning organization, who accepts food from farmers and shoppers at the market to give back to disadvantaged families in Hernando.
The market is accepting applications for new farmers, however there is a waiting list for cottage food and crafters as the market is accredited by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, there is a strong focus on agricultural products.
Featured vendors include: Kendall Cattle Beef, Brown Dairy Farms, Bee-Cause it’s Natural and Growing Green Farm, Richardson Farms, Jones Orchard, Cherry Creek Orchards, Southern Cookie Queen, Coffee Central Squared, Roses Bark Bakery, 6NTubbs, Georgia Ridge Farm & Cottonville Farms, Hunny B Natural, Faith Farms, DeBombs by Morgan Tibbens, Mawmaws Kitchen Cakes and Bakes, and Pat’s Homemade Pound Cakes.
For more information contact Gia Matheny, community development director at 662-449-9092.
