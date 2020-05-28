Mississippi citizens who need masks to help battle coronavirus will be able to get them free of charge at several DeSoto County locations.
County supervisors, working with the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and DeSoto County cities, are making free masks available on Saturday between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
According to DeSoto County Community Resource Director Christie Barclay, the county has received for distribution 75,800 masks for distribution during the four-hour period.
“These masks are for personal use and intended to be worn while in public to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” Barclay said in a news release. “Residents may each receive up to two masks per person, but supplies are limited so come early.”
Since the mask giveaway is a state program, Barclay said only Mississippi residents will be able to receive them. Residents who come to get masks will have to be in a drive-through line, show a legal Mississippi photo ID, and be in vehicles with Mississippi license tags. There will be a limit of two masks per person given away.
A complete listing of drive-through sites will be on the DeSoto County official website at www.desotocountyms.gov and on the county’s Facebook page.
Barclay said each volunteer fire department will have a supply of masks at their station, although the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department will operate at Lewisburg High School. The departments include Love, Walls, Nesbit, Fairhaven, Eudora, Bridgetown, and the ACI department on Holly Springs Road in Hernando.
DeSoto County Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations:
ACI Volunteer Fire Department, 10145 Holly Springs Rd, Hernando, MS 38632
Bridgetown Volunteer Fire Department, 3980 Malone Rd, Nesbit MS 38651
Eudora Volunteer Fire Department, 9341 Hwy 304, Hernando, MS 38632
Fairhaven Volunteer Fire Department, 13701 Center Hill Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
DeSoto County Administration Building, 365 Losher Street, Suite 300, Hernando, MS 38632
Lewisburg High School (Lewisburg VFD), 1755 Craft Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
Love Volunteer Fire Department, 7345 Hwy 51 S, Hernando, MS 38632
Nesbit Volunteer Fire Department, 3233 Nesbit Rd, Nesbit, MS 38651
Walls Volunteer Fire Department, 6085 Hwy 161, Walls, MS 38680
City Drive-thru Mask Distribution Locations:
Horn Lake Intermediate School, 6585 Horn Lake Rd, Horn Lake, MS 38637
Hernando Fire Station #2, 957 Hwy 51 N, Hernando, MS 38632
DeSoto Central High School, 2911 Central Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38672
Olive Branch High School: 9366 E Sandidge Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654