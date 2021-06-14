Authorities in Yalobusha County have confirmed that they are investigating the murder of former District 40 State Rep. Ashley Henley, who was killed outside the former trailer home where her sister-in-law’s body was discovered last December.
“It is in the early stages of investigation,” Assistant District Attorney Steve Jubera told the DeSoto Times-Tribune. “The Yalobusha Sheriff’s Department is working with Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to conduct as thorough an investigation as possible.”
Jubera said Henley was apparently doing yard work outside the former burned out trailer home where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was discovered inside on Dec. 26, 2020, when she was murdered.
“There was a weed eater in close proximity to the body,” Jubera said.
Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark told DeSoto Times-Tribune that Henley’s body was discovered at 12 Patricia Lane in the Water Valley Boat Landing Community Sunday evening around 10 p.m. after she had been reported as missing.
An autopsy is pending, but Stark said Henley died from a gunshot wound, and that the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Henley was elected to the District 40 legislative seat in 2015, which includes parts of Southaven and Horn Lake, and served a single term. She was the vice chair of the House Military Affairs Committee and served on the Education, Tourism, Workforce Development and Youth Affairs committees.
Henley lost her re-election attempt in the Nov. 5, 2019 general election by 14 votes to current State Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray (D-Horn Lake). Henley challenged the results of that election citing voter irregularities, but was unsuccessful in getting the GOP-led Mississippi legislature to overturn the results.
Jubera said Yalobusha Sheriff’s Deparment deputies were dispatched to the scene and found the body. They were assisted in the investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.
“She was where she said she was going to be,” Jubera said. “But she did not come home when she was expected.”
Jubera said the investigation into the sister-in-law’s death is still ongoing, but could not comment whether the two cases are connected. The motive at this time is still unknown, however it does not appear to be connected at all to Henley's service in the legislature.
“We don’t know that,” Jubera said. “We just received the initial Fire Marshal's report and will be looking at that with a fresh set of eyes. At this point we are looking at every avenue of investigation. We are going to work the case thoroughly looking at any possible suspects and will conduct an aggressive investigation.”
Henley expressed her frustration with the pace of the investigation into her sister-in-law's death on a Facebook post in April. Henley wrote that she did not understand why, according to the Mississippi State Crime Lab, Stark did not request a toxicology report.
She also took exception to the conduct of the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department deputies who she asserted were more interested in her concealed carry permit than the actual investigation.
She claimed that deputies tried to intimidate her for affixing flowers and a memorial in front of the burned out shell on her family's property, and threatened to arrest her for refusing to allow them to take her "lawfully holstered, concealed firearm without probable cause."
"We have been nice. We have cooperated. We have respected the process and been patient," Henley wrote. "We will not be intimidated. We are not going away. We will not back down. We will not be silent any longer. My sister-in-law deserves justice."
District 25 State Rep. Dan Eubanks (R-Walls) said in a Facebook post that he is heartbroken and saddened by the news of Henley's murder.
"What an absolute loss to our state, county, me personally, and most importantly her dear family," Eubanks wrote. "Please pray for her husband and son and their extended family, and that God's justice will be served on those responsible."
Eubanks has set up a GoFundMe account for funeral assistance for Henley's family with a goal of $10,000.
According to the GoFundMe page, Henley's family has suffered several financial difficulties over the last few years.
Henley was a teacher in the DeSoto County School District for 13 years before being elected to the legislature, and also taught history as an adjunct instructor at Northwest Mississippi Community College. She was also a legislative fellow for the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.
She is survived by her husband, Brandon, and a son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.