Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a red Dodge Charger with two black racing stripes down the middle with “SRT” on the back glass. The vehicle reportedly has a TN drive out tag. Deputy Chief Mark E. Little with the Southaven Police Department said Saturday, "If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or the occupants, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email TIPS@southaven.org."