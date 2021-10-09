Southaven law enforcement are reporting the death of a 24-year-old black male from Memphis.
Southaven Police were called to the shooting about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Party Works store at 7065 Airways Boulevard.
The victim was transported to Baptist DeSoto Hospital where he died upon arrival.
Investigators said the suspect vehicle is a red Dodge Charger with two black racing stripes down the middle with “SRT” on the back glass. The vehicle reportedly has a TN drive out tag.
The investigation is ongoing and no motive has been released.
Deputy Chief Mark E. Little with the Southaven Police Department said Saturday, "If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of this vehicle or the occupants, please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email TIPS@southaven.org."
