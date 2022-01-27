The DeSoto Times Tribune first reported yesterday the arrest of a DeSoto County banker and former pastor at Cornerstone Church in Southaven.
Southaven Police Department confirmed today that Kevin Hauman, 41, has been charged with felony embezzlement.
According to DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility Jail Tracker, Hauman, a banker with Regions Bank, was arrested by Southaven Police and bonded out on $150,000 bond with a GPS monitor.
Hauman was a campus pastor with Cornerstone Church from 2016 until October 2021.
Officials with the SPD said "In early December of 2021, detectives with the Southaven Police Department received a complaint of possible embezzlement from a local church. Through the investigation, detectives developed 41-year-old Kevin Hauman as a suspect. A warrant for felony embezzlement was issued for his arrest and Hauman turned himself into detectives without incident on January 26, 2022. Hauman was transported to Desoto County Jail where he is being held on a $150,000 bond."
