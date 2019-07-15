UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS, VICTIM'S IDENTITY
Charges have been upgraded against a Southaven man who lived in a home where a body was found buried in the backyard last week. Police late Monday morning also identified the victim who they found at the location.
Southaven police said Grady Deboard, age 80 of Southaven, was the person who they found in the shallow grave at the rear of a Burton Lane residence Tuesday afternoon, July 9. Deboard had lived at the residence for a period of time before he went missing, police reported.
DeSoto County Jail records Monday morning indicated that capital murder charges have now been added against Michael Shane Guidry, age 38 of Southaven, who resided at the same home.
Guidry was originally charged with credit card fraud as part of an investigation that led to the discovery of the shallow grave. It was the investigators’ search for a missing person that had led to Guidry’s residence.
In checking the DeSoto County Jail inmate roster Monday morning, it showed Guidry remains held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando with a Wednesday, July 17 court appearance date set on the charges against him.
Officers came to the Guidry home in the search for a man who they said may have been missing for as long as two months.
“We took a report on a missing person,” Deputy Chief Mark Little said at the time of the Guidry backyard search. “We got calls from a family in Arkansas, so we started looking into it. We finally called the person who lives here, interviewed him and ended up having enough evidence to lock him up for credit card fraud. It led us here to do a warrant on the house.”
It was a tip in their investigation that led to their search of the Guidry home.
