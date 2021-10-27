Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams confirmed on Wednesday morning the robbery of Citizens National Bank on Goodman Road.
"We know of a suspect that left on foot. Then got in a gray car and is headed north on Craft Road with Olive Branch PD involved," said Adams. "I don't know the status right now, but that's the latest."
Adams said the robbery took place approximately 9 a.m.
"I'll have more details later," said Adams.
Check back on our website for further updates at www.desototimes.com.
Update at 3:00 p.m.:
"One person was known to be involved in that robbery and he did have a firearm." said Adams. "He left northbound on Craft Road, headed toward Tennessee."
Adams said both the FBI and Olive Branch Police Department are investigating.
"The FBI and OBPD are working on video from the bank," Adams explained. "It has the subject in the video. They're working from that. No injuries were reported."
Adams confirmed that money was taken from the bank.
Update at 3:00 p.m.:
The Olive Branch Police Department released a statement on Wednesday with an image of the suspect.
"Witnesses reported an unknown black, male suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon and demanded money from the teller," according to the statement. "The suspect then fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money in a silver Nissan Maxima, with black rims."
If anyone has any information about the robbery or suspect they are encouraged to call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.