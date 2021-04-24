DeSoto County Museum might seem like an unusual place for an exhibit about the Holocaust.
But if you ask museum director Robert Long, it makes perfect sense because DeSoto County is very unique in Mississippi history because people of different faiths and origins were able to live and prosper here despite discrimination.
“Regardless of color - white, black, Native American - they all struggled and persevered and thrived,” Long said.
And although the Holocaust happened in Europe, Long said DeSoto County had a lot of early settlers who were Jewish.
“Goodman Road was named after the Goodman family who settled here,” Long said.
Joseph Goodman came to America from Germany at age 18, learned the jewelers trade, and later established Goodman’s Jewelry Store in Memphis. He and his wife fled Memphis during the Yellow Fever epidemic and settled in DeSoto County in the 1870s and stayed until the 1890s.
Goodman owned a general store, dairy farm, and was a charter member of the DeSoto County Stock Association. Long said Goodman was invited to join the Grand Masonic Lodge of Hernando and was heavily involved in civic life.
“They were the only Jewish family ever invited to join the Masonic Order,” Long said. “And he made it to the rank of Senior Warden.”
That’s why Long said the museum was honored when the Unknown Child Foundation chose them to house a special exhibit to commemorate the children who died during the Holocaust.
The Unknown Child Holocaust Exhibit has been on display at the museum for the last three years, but Long said April is an especially somber time to visit because it coincides with the national Day of Remembrance, which was observed between April 4 and April 11 this year.
“We have people from all over the world come to see this,” Long said. “And it is a fitting place to have it because we had two GIs from DeSoto County who helped liberate the camp at Auschwitz and spoke to school groups about what they saw with their own eyes. So it has been a labor of love to showcase this and to shed light on our Jewish history here in DeSoto County.”
The exhibit was designed by architect Doug Thornton of AERC, PLLC in Hernando and highlights the horrors of the Holocaust from a child’s perspective. It features ghostly photographs of young victims that have been deliberately faded to highlight the fact that Adolph Hitler and the Nazis tried to erase them from history.
The rough wooden walls were designed to signify the harshness and cruelty of the times and display other photos and posters depicting man’s inhumanity to man. A timeline walks visitors on a journey through the Holocaust, starting in 1935 Nazi Germany with the Nuremberg Laws that singled out Jews and ensured that they would be outcasts from schools and their friends and neighbors, and “Kristallnacht” or Night of the broken windows where Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues were vandalized and destroyed.
The four steel rails that run down the wall and across the floor represent the rail lines that transported the children to their deaths. Jews were rounded up and forced to live in crowded ghettos and were eventually taken to various concentration camps where they were murdered as part of Hitler’s “Final Solution” to exterminate all Jews from Europe.
“These poor children,” Long said. “Many of them never knew what was going on.”
The highlight of the exhibit is the sculpture of The Unknown Child. Sculptor Rick Wienecke’s work depicts a faceless child in the ovens at Auschwitz. The child is reaching his arm through the oven door grasping for a place of safety. The ground around his fingers represents the safety of Israel.
“The Unknown Child is really the star of the exhibit,” Long said.
The sculpture is a small scale version - one of only three - and supporters hope to one day locate a future permanent site for the memorial.
“The hope is that the Unknown Child Memorial will eventually be at Elvis Presley’s Circle G Ranch in Walls,” Long said. “It is a little known fact that Elvis’s mother, Gladys Presley, was Jewish. Elvis knew this and wore a Star of David. And when they lived in the housing projects at Lauderdale Courts in Memphis, they lived in close proximity to a rabbi who schooled Elvis about his Jewish background. And George Klein, who was a very good friend, was also Jewish. So Elvis was very proud that he had Jewish ancestors.”
Long said the most poignant part of the exhibit, though, are the more than 30,000 pennies surrounding the Unknown Child which represent the life of a child who perished in the Holocaust.
It is estimated that 1.5 million children had died by war’s end.
In the fall of 2009, Horn Lake Middle School teachers Susan Powell and Melissa Wheeler challenged their students to collect one penny for each child who did. After three years, the students collected over 8,000 pounds of pennies.
“The 30,000 pennies that we have on display represent less than two percent of the children who were murdered,” Long said. “There are more than 1.4 million pennies in storage.”
Long said the Unknown Child exhibit needs to be seen by every school age child so that the world never forgets the horror and scope of the Holocaust.
“Many of them have never learned about the Holocaust,” Long said. “Children today barely get a paragraph in their school books about the Holocaust. And there are lessons to be learned because the Nazis admitted they based the Nuremberg Laws on the Jim Crow segregation laws in the South that oppressed individuals because of race or religion.”
Long said people from all over the world have learned about the Unknown Child Exhibit and when they visit the memorial it takes their breath away.
“It is a really wonderful attraction,” Long said. “We’ve been blessed by housing it here.”
