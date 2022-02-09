More than 600 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2021. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.
Kaitlyn Anderson, of Hernando, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
London Bowers, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Nicholas Branch, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Samone Brownlow, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Paige Carter, of Horn Lake, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Kayton Foulks, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Sasha Gamble, of Horn Lake, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Ariana Howell, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Alysha Hunter, of Nesbit, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Joe Lang, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Aala'a Matalgah, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Erin Purcell, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in the College of Liberal Arts.
Chandler Sterling, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in the College of Liberal Arts.
Jennifer Bragg, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of University Studies in the General Studies.
Byron Dodson, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies in the General Studies.
Dustin Edwards, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of University Studies in the General Studies.
Madison Faulkner, of Hernando, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies in the General Studies.
Kordaja King, of Horn Lake, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies in the General Studies.
Emily Miller, of Hernando, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies in the General Studies.
Carly O'Daniel, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies in the General Studies.
Kelsey Rich, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies in the General Studies.
Traci Schell, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of University Studies in the General Studies.
Austin Tucker, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies in the General Studies.
Kristen Baddley, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Master of Business Administration in the Graduate School.
Meghann Gibson, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Doctor of Philosophy in the Graduate School.
Alisha Harris, of Nesbit, MS, is among those graduates and received a Master of Arts in the Graduate School.
Nicholas Savely, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Master of Music in the Graduate School.
Damian Stoddard, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Doctor of Philosophy in the Graduate School.
Stephanie Lawrence, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Accountancy in the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Jackson Curtis, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science in the School of Applied Sciences.
Krystal Duvall, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in the School of Applied Sciences.
Deanna Linzy, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Law Studies in the School of Applied Sciences.
Jadarius Little, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in the School of Applied Sciences.
Shaniece Ousley, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Social Work in the School of Applied Sciences.
Madison Rogers, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a B.A. in Sport and Recreation Admin in the School of Applied Sciences.
Ian Schnatterly, of Walls, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in the School of Applied Sciences.
Olivia Sewell, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in the School of Applied Sciences.
Ashley Smith-Hixson, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Social Work in the School of Applied Sciences.
Jaliyah Tanner, of Nesbit, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in the School of Applied Sciences.
Tapanga Taylor, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science in the School of Applied Sciences.
Jacob Tyrone, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science in the School of Applied Sciences.
Arlisha Walls, of Horn Lake, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in the School of Applied Sciences.
Jessie Williams, of Hernando, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Social Work in the School of Applied Sciences.
Leah Allen, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Charlena Brassell, of Horn Lake, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Peyton Burrell, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Mary Denney, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Nikkole Diaz, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Cody Gangwish, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
William Greene, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Jason Guidroz, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Tate Pena, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Ross Savoy, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Sean Wells, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Brian Woodson, of Southaven, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Jacob Young, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in the School of Business Administration.
Julianna Joyce, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in Education in the School of Education.
Daniel Underwood, of Hernando, MS, is among those graduates and received a B.S. in Computer Science in the School of Engineering.
Chloe Baker, of Olive Branch, MS, is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism in the School of Journalism and New Media.
"Congratulations to our December 2021 class of graduates who are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience," said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at the university, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their fullest potential."
December 2021 graduates are invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2022 Commencement exercises, which will be held May 4-8. Morning convocation will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 8 a.m. in the Grove. In the case of inclement weather, convocation will be held in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
