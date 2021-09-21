Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high-performing hospital for congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, heart attack and kidney failure.
“Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high performer is a testament to the expertise of our team members,” said Brian Hogan, administrator and CEO of Baptist DeSoto. “But to receive this recognition during a global pandemic makes this recognition extra special for our team and highlights the quality of care they provide. I am proud of our team and the work they do to treat health issues prevalent in the Mid-South, such as diabetes and cardiac disease.”
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in the 32nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or common elective procedures.
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitalsmethodologiesin most areas of care are based largely on objective measures, such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.
