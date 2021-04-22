U.S. Marshals are reporting the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Horn Lake on Wednesday.
Caleb Hamer was arrested in the 5700 block of Chance Drive in Horn Lake and charged him with second degree murder.
Hamer is the suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Joseph Boose, according to Memphis Police.
Officials report that Hamer tried to flee from the Marshals by jumping out of a second-story window. Hamer was later caught.
Boose was found shot to death at a residence on Forest Brook Drive in Parkway Village on April 11.
Fox13 Memphis reported U.S. Tyreece Miller saying, "This fugitive was not confined by a state line despite his young age. The Marshals Service was pleased to safely take him into custody."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.