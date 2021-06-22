County residents concerned about flooding and related issues will have the chance to speak publicly at a planned forum set for June 29.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. at the Landers Center, in Southaven, to "solicit comments regarding the release of the draft Integrated Feasibility Report and Environmental Impact Statement (DIFR-EIS) for the Memphis Metropolitan Stormwater Management Project: North DeSoto County, Mississippi," according to an announcement made today by the USACE.
"The DIFR-EIS presents potential solutions to reduce damages from flood risk and channel instability as well as to improve aquatic habitat in DeSoto County," said USACE. "Project features have been designed to avoid or minimize adverse environmental impacts to the extent practicable."
The focus areas of concern include the Horn Lake Creek-Nonconnah and Coldwater River basins in DeSoto County.
"This includes Horn Lake Creek and tributaries, Nonconnah River, Camp Creek and Tributaries, Hurricane Creek, Johnson Creek, and numerous other tributaries of the Coldwater River watershed in DeSoto County, Mississippi," according to USACE.
The waterways involve the cities of Horn Lake, Southaven, Olive Branch, Walls and Hernando.
"The most significant flooding issues occur in the northern part of the county, while channel instability and aquatic habitat degradation is more widespread," said USACE.
USACE welcomes "the public; federal, state, and local agencies; Native American tribes; and other interested organizations to participate in the public meeting and to review and provide comments on the DIFR-EIS."
A virtual presentation will occur simultaneously and will be available via YouTube. The link to the virtual presentation will be posted to the project website, noted above, prior to 6 p.m. on June 29, 2021.
Interested individuals may provide comments and questions concerning this study to the USACE, in person, at the public meeting; by regular U.S. Mail to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (CEMVN-PDC-UDC), ATTN: Memphis Metropolitan Stormwater-North DeSoto County Feasibility Study, Regional Planning and Environmental Division South, 167 North Main Street, Room B-202, Memphis, Tennessee 38103-1894; and/or by email to: CEMVM-DeSoto-Comments@usace.army.mil. Please include your name and return address on the first page of your written comments.
Comments related to the DIFR-EIS should be received no later than July 12, 2021, to be considered in the final integrated feasibility report and environmental impact statement.
For additional information concerning the public meeting or the study contact Andrea Carpenter, Environmental Manager, at 901-544-0817.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.