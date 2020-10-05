Two teenagers died in Southaven, police said in a statement on Monday afternoon.
The two died in an accident on Farm Pond Cove East, according to the Southaven Police department.
"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time," the police statement said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
