Two teens are facing attempted murder charges stemming from a confrontation last week that began in Horn Lake and ended with a man being shot while inside his car.
Police arrested Connor Johnson, 18, and another 18 year-old, Anthony Aleman, after police say they followed the victim and his mother from Horn Lake to Memphis on Sept. 23.
According to police, the two teens approached the 40 year-old victim at 2085 Goodman Road in Horn Lake. The victim told police that Johnson asked him if he was talking to a female and whether he was armed.
The victim got into the passenger seat of his mother’s car and left without responding, and told police that Johnson and the other man began following them in a red Nissan Altima driven by Johnson.
Police said the shot was fired from the Altima and hit the victim in the left shoulder as his mother turned onto Holmes Road from Getwell.
The victim was taken to Baptist DeSoto Hospital by his mother, and both later identified Johnson in connection with the shooting.
Johnson and Aleman were taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm.
Johnson is being held in Shelby County Jail on a $100,000 bond. No hearing date has been set. Aleman is set to appear in court on Oct. 3.
