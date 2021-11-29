Horn Lake Police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning and left two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
The incident happened in the 6400 block of Sandhurst Drive.
Police at the scene found several spent shell casings in front of the home and numerous bullet holes in the building.
The two victims were found inside the home and taken to Region One. There were no reports of any other injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (662) 429-8477.
