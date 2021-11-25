U.S. Marshals Service has arrested two additional suspects in connection to the Nov. 7 carjacking at the Walmart in Olive Branch, Olive Branch police said Wednesday.
Three male suspects approached a victim and demanded their car keys at the Olive Branch Walmart on Nov. 7. During the altercation, a victim was shot and injured with the suspects fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
Police said the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended 19-year-old Mekhi Boyce and 18-year-old Rashad in Memphis on Wednesday in connection to the incident.
The pair are awaiting extradition to Mississippi to face charges of attempt to commit murder, a $250,000 bond each; armed carjacking, a $250,000 bond each; and conspiracy to commit a felony, a $50,000 bond each.
Andre Garner, 18, was one of the other suspects charged in connection to the carjacking. He was charged on Tuesday, November 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.