Two people were killed and one was injured in a shooting Saturday night in Southaven, according to the Southaven Police Department.
On Halloween night, a shooting at a house party at the 200 block of Vault Circle in Southaven resulted in two deaths and one injury.
DeSoto County issued a warrant for Jeffrey Walker, The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force worked with the Southaven Police Department to find him in Memphis. U.S. Marshals and the Memphis Multi-Agency Gang arrested Walker at an apartment at the 6800 block of Club Ridge Circle in Memphis.
Two people were pronounced dead on the scene and another person was injured and sent to Regional One Medical Center in Southaven, according to reporting from WREG. U.S. Marshals made one arrest this morning in connection with the incident, according to the report.
Police determined that the victims knew each other and that the shooting followed an argument between guests at a family gathering, according to the WREG report.
The Southaven Police Department confirmed to The DeSoto Times-Tribune that the shooting happened but did not immediately provide further information about the event.
